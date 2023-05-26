INDIANAPOLIS — It has been announced that DJ Diesel, better known as NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, will be absent from this year’s Snake Pit concert at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“Unfortunately, due to scheduling complications driven by the ongoing NBA Eastern Conference Finals, DJ Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal) will not be able to perform at this year’s Snake Pit concert,” IMS said.

DJ Valentino Khan will replace Shaquille O’Neal and perform alongside Subtronics, John Summit and Jauz. The exact start times have not been confirmed yet.

Shaq also confirmed the news on his official DJ Diesel Twitter profile.

“Indy I am beyond gutted to miss the Indy 500 this weekend. Unfortunately, due to scheduling issues with the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, I can’t make Snake Pit. My broth @ValentinoKhan will be stepping in for me… go extra hard with him..ill be back soon and make it up to you. Love yall,” the tweet said.

General admission and VIP ticket prices range from $50 – $195. Tickets can be located at the IMS website.