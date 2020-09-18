IMS to welcome fans for first time this year; up to 10,000 allowed for upcoming IndyCar Harvest GP

INDIANAPOLIS – For the first time this year, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will welcome fans to the stands.

IMS announced Friday that up to 10,000 fans would be allowed to attend the IndyCar Harvest GP presented by GMR weekend in October, per the approval of the Marion County Public Health Department.

The event is scheduled for Oct. 1 through Oct. 4 at IMS. Two spectator zones of up to 5,000 fans each will be allowed in Turns 1 and 4 of the oval.

Fans were not able to attend this year’s Indianapolis 500 in person due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans can expect strict safety guidelines:

Face coverings must be worn throughout the property at all times

All fans will receive temperature screenings before gate entry

Grandstand seats will be marked for distancing

Attendees must use pre-assigned gates and remain in their designated zones

Fans will receive a mask and a bottle of hand sanitizer upon entry.

“We can’t wait to see fans come through our gates for the first time in 2020,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “They’ll be greeted by a vastly improved facility, featuring significant upgrades to the spectator experience. We’re also extremely grateful to have a presenting sponsor with the expertise and resources of GMR as we look to implement our detailed and comprehensive health and safety plan.”

The weekend includes an IndyCar NTT Series doubleheader with races on Oct. 2 and Oct. 3.

Also racing that weekend will be the first pairing of two major sports car series — the Intercontinental GT Challenge Powered by Pirelli and its North American counterpart, GT World Challenge America Powered by AWS. Former Indianapolis 500 pole winner Ryan Briscoe is among the drivers in the Indianapolis event held on Oct. 4.

Tickets are on sale at IMS.com.