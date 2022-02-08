INDIANAPOLIS- At a marble hall in a golden shrine in Washington, D.C. lie tattered parchment papers.

The ink on them dried 231 years ago, but today, Hoosiers debate those words.

“Excessive bail shall not be required, nor excessive fines imposed…” 8th amendement, u.s. constitution

It’s part of the 8th amendment.

Hope Ebler, of Indy, considers a $40,000 bail, excessive.

“When we went to court, the prosecutor was like, ‘No, we want to leave her in jail. Keep her bond at $40,000’, but thankfully, the judge was like, ‘No, we can lower it a little bit,” Ebler, 23, recalled.

The first-time offender’s most serious charge is a Level 3 felony for aggravated battery; Ebler says 911 was called after she was protecting herself and in a car leaving her boyfriend, who she describes as a longtime abuser.

The 23-year-old couldn’t afford bail, spending days in jail.

“That’s why I went ahead and asked my lawyer to set me a bond review,” she explained.

After a judge’s review, her bail dropped by more than $35,000; even still, Ebler had to borrow the $250 she paid to get out.

Criminal justice advocates say most Hoosiers, unlike Ebler, stay in the system.

“There is a human cost to the current system,” said Jane Henegar, ACLU of Indiana’s executive director. “That’s not a system that’s driven by safety, that’s a system that’s driven by money.”

Private bail is estimated to be a $2 billion, for-profit industry, which often cripples people with lifelong debt; charitable bail organizations were started to prevent predatory lending. FOX59’s investigated the role, shortcomings, and critiques of such organizations, like the Bail Project.

That group and many others like it have a mission to help Americans of low income and of color who are more likely to stay in jail, just waiting.

“The only thing we can consider is: Is this person a flight risk? Is this person a danger to our victims or witnesses? Or is this person a danger to our community?” explained Terrance Tharpe, the Marion County chief trial deputy. “Anything outside of that is left to the court’s discretion.”

In Indiana, bail is set through what’s known as a county bail schedule, which is a set dollar amount based solely on the crime.

Each county should use an evidence-based risk assessment to decide who’s incarcerated.

That number could increase depending on several circumstances, including the court's discretion, which is held solely by the judge who ultimately orders the bail.

When discussing the state's pre-trial system in the 2022 State of Judiciary address, Justice Steven H. David said, "Our goal is simple, to make sure that before trial, the right people are in jail for the right reasons."

STATE OF JUDICIARY 2022 The long-term blueprint for Indiana’s court system CASE BACKLOG To address statewide case backlogs, which impacts jail overcrowding, the Indiana Supreme Court implemented new rules for operation. Through those changes, the courts were able to resolve 2 million cases. JAIL MANAGEMENT To address jail overcrowding statewide, Indiana Supreme Court is working on centralized jail management system. The system will improve public safety data collection & allow judges/community agencies to review this information in real-time. EVICTIONS To address Indiana’s high eviction rate, which is among the highest nationwide, Indiana Supreme Court is launching a pilot housing court. It will help “find equitable solutions through the Eviction Task Force.” REMOTE ACCESS To address statewide case backlogs, which impacts jail overcrowding, the Indiana Supreme Court implemented new rules for operation. Through those changes, the courts were able to resolve 2 million cases. MENTAL HEALTH To address mental health issues leading many defendants to the courtroom and crimes, the Indiana Supreme Court is holding a statewide summit on October 21st. The state’s high court will host law enforcement and criminal justice teams from all 92 counties “to start developing responsible, cost-effective solutions” toward mental health. ❮ ❯

In 2020, an Indiana Supreme Court rule redefined the "right reasons."

Aside from three exceptions, Rule 26 requires all Hoosiers to be released without bail if they aren't a flight risk and/or a danger to themselves or others.

Some justice advocates applaud it but still point to and protest a systemic, statewide problem. In some ways, that problem is best explained by the 2021 Indiana Criminal Justice Institute report.

Indiana has 92 jails. The report found in 66 of them, 50% of inmates were detainees awaiting trial; in 25 jails, 80%. This means 99% of Indiana jails are filled mostly with people awaiting trial.

"Bail has morphed into this mechanism that punishes people before they've been judged guilty, which is anti-American, and it pays a heavy cost on communities that are least able to bear that cost," Henegar stressed.

It's why the ACLU of Indiana has made bail reform a 2022 top agenda as state lawmakers currently debate bail measures.

Minority Leader Greg Taylor (D, Marion County) tells FOX59's Beairshelle Edmé these proposed changes will most impact the Hoosiers already incapable of accessing bail.

"Poor people commit crimes just like wealthy people, but a wealthy person can get out same day, go get counsel, have a defense, and, in most cases, plead their cases out," he said.

Senator Taylor serves on the Corrections & Criminal Law Committee with chair, Senator R. Michael Young (R, Marion County).

Despite their differences across the aisle, the Republican also believes some Hoosiers shouldn't pay bail.

"As elected officials, our number one job is to protect our citizens," he said. "Bail ought to be for people that we're afraid of, not for people that we're mad at because they did some stupid act and they're not going to harm anybody and they're going to show up for their hearing-- why get a bail? Why get bail for them?"

Two centuries later and the answers aren't always clear.

While the state's most powerful debate on senate floors and court chambers, there are Hoosiers who wonder if one amendment applies for all.