In effort to help city rebound, Visit Indy launches Attraction Pass

INDIANAPOLIS — While cities and businesses across central Indiana will not likely see any federal pandemic relief until after the election, they are still doing all they can to drum up business. Visit Indy announced a special discount Tuesday which the team hopes will entice families to visit several attractions around the city.

“It saves visitors anywhere from 15 to 50% off, seeing these five cultural icons,” Senior Vice President Chris Gahl said.

The Indy Attraction Pass gives people a one-day or three-day pass to five attractions, including the Eiteljorg Museum, Conner Prairie, the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Zoo and the Indiana State Museum. Gahl said they are planning to add more attractions to the deal.

Like in big cities, Chicago and New York, the pass downloads to your mobile device. The cost for one-day passes rage from $42.00 to $52.00. The three-day passes range from $68.00 to $90.00.

“We also know that families in particular are also seeking educational experiences, even with the kids in tow, with Fall Break,” Gahl said. “Or on the weekend with kids learning virtually or on the road they can get away to Indianapolis.”

While this deal and others like it won’t bring enough people to Indianapolis to make up for the revenue lost during the pandemic, it is something.

“That relatively small amount could provide press as well as just some inducement to do something different,” Timothy Slaper, Co-Director and Research Director, Indiana Business Research Center said.

The goal is to entice people to get out and enjoy life again, safely.

“Go to museums, take a walk about, maybe go to a store,” Slaper said. “Then that reinforces the fact that we need to change our behavior.”

Experts do suspect people’s spending decisions may change considering a stimulus check is not likely before November’s General Election.

“I would imagine it will slow down any sort of recovery process over the next few weeks, unfortunately,” Slaper said.

Indy recently used $1 million in federal CARES Act funding on the “You Have Earned It” campaign which offered Hoosiers up to 50% off select hotels. The deal continues through October 31.

To date, the campaign brought in $1.52 million in visitor spending. That is in addition to the revenue from the 21 conventions and meetings in the convention center and nearby hotels during the same 80-day time frame.

“So, all told in the third quarter, Indianapolis had more than 20 million dollars in visitor spending,” Gahl said.