INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Senate approved a proposed abortion ban bill Friday evening after it passed through the House with several amendments earlier in the day. Soon after, Governor Eric Holcomb signed the bill into law effective Sept. 15.

Senate Bill 1 on abortion passed in a 62 to 38 vote Friday in the House and was then passed by the Senate in a 28 to 19 vote. The bill then went to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s desk and he signed it into law shortly after.

“Following the overturning of Roe, I stated clearly that I would be willing to support legislation that made progress in protecting life,” Holcomb said in a statement. “In my view, SEA 1 accomplishes this goal following its passage in both chambers of the Indiana General Assembly with a solid majority of support. These actions followed long days of hearings filled with sobering and personal testimony from citizens and elected representatives on this emotional and complex topic. Ultimately, those voices shaped and informed the final contents of the legislation and its carefully negotiated exceptions to address some of the unthinkable circumstances a woman or unborn child might face.”

The House vote followed four hours of discussion and a last-ditch procedural move by Democrats to indefinitely postpone the measure before the final vote. The motion failed, setting the stage for the final vote by the Senate.

SB1 had previously passed in the Senate 26-20, garnering just enough votes to advance to the other chamber. A House committee heard public testimony on the measure and approved several amendments earlier this week. For more information and details on these amendments, click here.

Also on Friday, the House approved a bill focusing on inflation relief for Hoosiers. For more information on this bill and the Special Session as a whole, click here.

In the video above, we talk with Beth White from the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking to hear her concerns about the bill, and panelists Laura Wilson, Greg Weaver, Robin Winston and Mike Murphy discuss the political impact and the business backlash in a segment recorded Friday afternoon, before Eli Lilly and Co. released a statement in the wake of the recently passed abortion ban bill.

The company’s statement Saturday said the abortion ban may hurt the company’s ability to bring in “diverse scientific, engineering and business talent” to Indiana.

“As a global company headquartered in Indianapolis for more than 145 years, we work hard to retain and attract thousands of people who are important drivers of our state’s economy,” Lilly’s statement read.

In the video below, we hear from Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) and his opponent Mayor Tom McDermott (D-Hammond) to get their thoughts on the abortion debate and its impact on the 2022 midterms.