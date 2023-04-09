INDIANAPOLIS- Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) appeared on this week’s edition of IN Focus to discuss several big news items from recent days, including the indictment of former President Donald Trump, and the federal relief for Hoosiers in the wake of several deadly tornadoes.

In the video above, Kristen Eskow also asks Braun about the bill signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb banning hormone therapy and puberty blockers for transgender minors.

“These kids are clearly having a hard time, and we need to give them compassion and mental health help rather than dangerous, un-tested, unapproved drugs and irreversible surgeries,” said Braun.

Braun is running for governor in 2024, seeking the GOP nomination along with Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and former IEDC president Eric Doden.