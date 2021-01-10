IN Focus: Democrats call for resignation of Indiana lawmakers after violence in DC

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Democrats are calling for the resignations of Sen. Mike Braun and four members of Indiana’s congressional delegation who voted against certifying some of the results from the Presidential election, hours after the deadly insurrection at the Capitol that gripped the nation on Wednesday.

Braun changed course after Wednesday’s violence, ultimately deciding to vote in favor of the certification “to get this ugly day behind us.”

But four Republican members took the opposite approach on one or more of the votes: Rep. Jim Baird (IN-4), Rep. Jim Banks (IN-3), Rep. Greg Pence (IN-6) and Rep. Jackie Walorski (IN-2).

“They value the fringe ideology of Trumpism over protecting the U.S. Constitution and the fundamental values of the United States of America,” said John Zody, chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party. “It shouldn’t take a domestic terrorist attack at the U.S. Capitol for some to speak up, and these Indiana Republican politicians have disgraced Hoosiers’ trust to uphold their constitutional duties. They must resign.”

In the video above, Banks explains his vote in an interview with our Fort Wayne affiliate earlier in the week, calling the vote against certification “a huge step toward ensuring that we return the integrity and preserve the integrity of our election system and tell those states who unconstitutionally conducted their elections that there is a price to pay.”

Wednesday evening, Banks issued a statement condemning the violence at the Capitol, but faced additional criticism from Democrats later in the week, who accused Banks of inciting more violence on Twitter in a post Friday expressing frustration with the social media outlet’s decision to permanently ban the President from its platform.

Banks called tech reform measures “do or die” and said: “Big Tech is trying to strangle the Right and we must fight back!”

“This rhetoric has no place in Indiana politics,” said Indiana Democrats in a statement Saturday morning. “It’s why we’ve asked him to resign earlier this week.”

We asked Banks if he was concerned about how his tweet might be interpreted in the midst of this week’s tensions. In response, Banks said he rejected the premise of the question, and called it “a bit outrageous” saying “as a member of Congress I will continue to fight against those who want to cancel and silence all of us on the right.”

Incoming attorney general Todd Rokita also faced criticism on social media in the wake of Wednesday’s violence.

Friday evening, Rokita said “I always be for our President” in a post on Twitter, which marked his first reference on the platform to the situation in Washington since Wednesday’s attack.

Todd Rokita on Twitter: “I will always be for our President @realdonaldtrump @danscavino” / Twitter

Saturday morning, Rokita described his tweet expressing support for the President as an ‘experiment’ claiming he posted the tweet “to see if a ban would occur.”

“I have been a supporter of the President and his policies,” said Rokita. “Yet also like most, I am not an absolute supporter of any human being. To be clear, I also condemn the Capitol violence in the same way and terms that I have condemned the violence last summer.”

Also on this week’s edition of IN Focus, former Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) explains why he believes the President should be removed from office, a sentiment shared by Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN-7) who has called for the President’s impeachment or removal via the 25th amendment.

“I think there’s a real question as to whether the President should continue at this point,” said Donnelly.