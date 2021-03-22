IN Focus: Panelists discuss this week’s top stories

INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana political insiders saying about the latest headlines from the world of politics?

In the video above, panelists Mike Murphy, Lara Beck, Abdul-Hakim Shabazz and Bill Moreau discuss some of this week’s top stories, including the governor’s handling of the pandemic, and his appointment of new Secretary of State Holli Sullivan.

You can also catch a podcast of our entire program, including exclusive bonus content with our panel, on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Stitcher.

Join us again next week – our program airs every Sunday morning at 8:30 on CBS4 and again at 9:30am on FOX59.