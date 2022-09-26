INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana’s political insiders saying about the decision to put Indiana’s new abortion law on hold? And what are their thoughts on the various candidates looking to angle for new positions in 2024?

In the video above, Dr. Laura Wilson, Tony Samuel, Jennifer Wagner Chartier and Mike Murphy discuss this week’s top stories, including the injunction filed that now puts the state’s new abortion law on hold, at least temporarily.

Join us again next week – on FOX59 and CBS4 in Indianapolis, and on Nexstar stations across the state of Indiana including WANE-TV in Fort Wayne, WEHT in Evansville and WTWO in Terre Haute.