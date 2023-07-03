INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana lawmakers and political insiders saying about the latest news from the campaign trail involving former President Trump, former VP Mike Pence and Gov. Ron DeSantis?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Robin Winston, Tony Samuel, Mike Murphy and Laura Wilson discuss this week’s top stories, including the latest recordings of the former President, reaction from Sen. Todd Young, and the impact Trump’s legal troubles could have on the race for President. Plus, the panel discusses an upcoming DeSantis event here in Indiana, and Pence’s recent trip to Ukraine, as well as the potential impact of recent Supreme Court decisions on the 2024 campaign.

