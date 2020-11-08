IN Focus Podcast: Panelists recap 2020 election, this week’s top stories

INDIANAPOLIS – What are Indiana political insiders saying about the results of the unprecedented and still-contested 2020 election?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Laura Wilson, Tony Samuel, Robin Winston and Mike Murphy discuss this week’s top stories, including the race for President and its impact on down-ballot races here in the state of Indiana.

On this week’s podcast, we discuss the election results with Importantville’s Adam Wren: