IN Focus: State, local officials react to nationwide protests

INDIANAPOLIS – Protests over the death of George Floyd turned violent nationwide over the weekend, with incidents taking place at protests in a handful of Indiana cities and in major American cities across the country.
Mayor Joe Hogsett briefed the media over the weekend, urging calm in the city.
“Our city hosted a successful protest that allowed hundreds to lift up their cause and have their voices safely heard. Since it ended, a small group of people have chosen to diminish that activism through inexcusable violence. It is unacceptable, and it must stop,” Mayor Hogsett wrote early Sunday morning in a post on Twitter.
“Continued dialogue and a shared commitment to reforms that address centuries of inequity– that is how we heal our city, not through looting and riots.”
Other elected officials from Indiana also reacted to news of Floyd’s death and the ensuing protests, including Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) and Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN):