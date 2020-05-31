IN Focus: State, local officials react to nationwide protests

INDIANAPOLIS – Protests over the death of George Floyd turned violent nationwide over the weekend, with incidents taking place at protests in a handful of Indiana cities and in major American cities across the country.

Mayor Joe Hogsett briefed the media over the weekend, urging calm in the city.

“Our city hosted a successful protest that allowed hundreds to lift up their cause and have their voices safely heard. Since it ended, a small group of people have chosen to diminish that activism through inexcusable violence. It is unacceptable, and it must stop,” Mayor Hogsett wrote early Sunday morning in a post on Twitter.

“Continued dialogue and a shared commitment to reforms that address centuries of inequity– that is how we heal our city, not through looting and riots.”

Other elected officials from Indiana also reacted to news of Floyd’s death and the ensuing protests, including Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN) and Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN):

We must be sure, however, that our advocacy is organized, strategic and yields lasting results — in our community, and across America. Let’s make our voices be heard even louder and clearer at the ballot box this year, to bring about lasting change that saves lives. — André Carson (@RepAndreCarson) May 30, 2020

We must always protect the freedom of assembly but we must protect that freedom without violence and ripping apart our communities. I commend and pray for all law enforcement working on the frontlines to maintain order. Pray for America 🙏 — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) May 30, 2020

George Floyd’s death is a tragedy and my prayers are with his family. Justice must be served. The arrest of former officer Derek Chauvin and the charges filed are the beginning. The anger and frustration are real and understandable. Rioting and looting however must stop. — Larry Bucshon, MD (@RepLarryBucshon) May 30, 2020