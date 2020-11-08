IN Focus: This week’s winners and losers

INDIANAPOLIS – Who had the best (and worst) week in politics?

On this week’s edition of IN Focus, panelists Laura Wilson, Tony Samuel, Robin Winston and Mike Mutphy pick this week’s winners and losers, in a segment recorded Friday afternoon.

Join us again next Sunday on CBS4 – during football season our program typically airs every Sunday at 7:30 a.m. on CBS4 and again at 9:30 a.m. (though not next Sunday) on FOX59.

You can also catch a podcast of our entire program, including exclusive bonus content with our panel, on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, and Stitcher.