INDIANAPOLIS – Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) appeared on this week’s edition of IN Focus to discuss various issues in the news, including the threat of a looming government shutdown, and the upcoming 2024 elections.

Young has been vocal about his views on the Presidential election, stating his opinion that the GOP should move on from former President Trump.

“My hope is that President Trump isn’t the nominee because of all the distraction he brings, and frankly, I’m really concerned that we’re going to end up with another term of President Biden if he is the nominee.”

Young isn’t making any endorsements yet, but when asked who else he might support, Young did mention former Vice President Mike Pence by name.

“We have a lot of talented individuals, Vice President Pence among them,” said Young.

See more of our interview online, and next week on IN Focus.