In wake of Dreasjon Reed wrongful death lawsuit, here’s a look at how recent lawsuits against IMPD fared

INDIANAPOLIS — Dreasjon Reed is not the first person to be shot and killed by an IMPD officer, and his family is not the first to file a lawsuit. But if they make it to a jury trial, they would be the first to do so in recent years.

The families of Kevin Hicks, Aaron Bailey, and Andre Green all filed lawsuits in the past 5 years. None of them saw a jury.

“Most of the time they do not get to a jury, most of the time they’re bounced on qualified immunity,” said Indianapolis-based attorney Craig Karpe.

Karpe represented the family of Bailey, who was shot and killed by IMPD after a brief car chase in 2017. The family settled for $650,000, and IMPD agreed to continue de-escalation training. However, as part of the agreement, the department did not accept any wrongdoing.

“There was no admission of liability and before we ever got in front of a jury, the matter was resolved,” Karpe said.

The Bailey case and the Reed case are different. No gun was found on Bailey, while IMPD says Reed had a gun and fired his gun. Reed’s family claims he didn’t fire. In this way, the case has similarities to that of 15-year-old Andre Green who was shot and killed by IMPD in 2015.

“The initial reports were that he (Green) had a weapon. They kinda backpedaled from that—they ended up having to admit he never fired. No officer ever testified he ever pointed a weapon,” said attorney Jamon Hicks.

Hicks is a partner at the Los Angeles based Douglas Hicks Law alongside attorney Carl Douglas, who is known for his work on the OJ Simpson defense team. The firm represented the Green family in their civil case against IMPD.

IMPD claimed Green drove at officers and was holding a weapon. Hicks and the family dispute that account.

“They (IMPD) claim that there was a gun that was found, we believe there is some discrepancy based on officer testimony,” Hicks said. “Was the gun found on him when he is already laying on the ground after being shot? Was it found under him? There’s other testimony that the gun may have been in the car,” Hicks said.

No body cam or witness video exists in the Green case, making the case even more challenging.

“Oftentimes, especially in a wrongful death case, you don’t have witnesses,” Hicks said. “You don’t have, in our case Andre Green, available to say, ‘No, this is what happened. I did this, then this happened.’ All you have is the officer’s version of what happened.”

Hicks never had the chance to challenge that version in court, saying the case was dismissed due to “qualified immunity” which protects police from lawsuits unless they knowingly violated clearly established law.

“It’s a very technical legal argument, but it is an impediment to families trying to seek justice because once qualified immunity is granted, the case is dismissed, the case never even goes before a jury,” Hicks said. “You never have a situation where a jury of his peers is able to hear the facts and make a determination themselves as to whether they believe the force was excessive or not.”

Reed’s family attorney said that a major reason for filing the lawsuit is to get more evidence about Reed’s death, which they say IMPD has not released.

“We’re often working in the blind as attorneys because we can’t fully assess the case until we have all the information, but in order to have all the information, we have to file the lawsuit,” said Hicks

The Reed family is hoping the lawsuit will bring about new evidence for the family about what happened, but the evidence from these past lawsuits suggests their case won’t be an easy one to win.

“From my perspective, it’s a difficult case,” Karpe said. “The attorney has his work cut out for him.”

Hicks says he filed an appeal on the Andre Green case after it was dismissed.

IMPD did not respond to a request for comment on this specific story, but has already said they do not discuss ongoing litigation.