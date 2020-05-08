Independent prosecutor to be appointed in fatal IMPD shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — When police said Dreasjon Reed was speeding on northbound I-65 approaching 30th Street just northwest of downtown Indianapolis Wednesday evening, one of the first homeward bound motorists to notice was IMPD Chief Randal Taylor.

Taylor and Assistant Chief Kendale Adams, traveling in his own unmarked car, called in the reckless driver, estimated traveling at 90 miles per hour, who was nearly striking other vehicles.

Within minutes, the pursuit was terminated only to begin again several miles away when an officer spotted Reed’s grey Toyota near 62nd Street and North Michigan Road.

A foot chase began, Reed was tased and, according to the officer, turned and withdrew a nine millimeter pistol from his waistband and fired two shots before the young patrolman returned fire several times and killed the 21-year-old U.S. Air Force veteran.

Now, because Taylor was involved in the original pursuit and will be questioned as a witness during the investigation, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears has petitioned Marion Superior Judge Heather Welch to name an independent prosecutor to oversee investigation of the case.

“Sometimes an independent eye is necessary and helpful,” said Mears. “We think it’s really important that we have an independent perspective come in from the beginning and help guide the investigation and ultimately make that prosecutorial decision as to what is appropriate.”

An independent prosecutor has the option of relying solely on the investigation conducted by IMPD’s Homicide and Critical Incident Response Team or referring those findings to his or her own independent investigators or taking the case before a grand jury.

Mears’ decision comes after a day of protests by mostly members of Indianapolis’ African American community calling for an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding IMPD’s fatal shooting of Reed.

“The truth is we don’t know what happened on that day,” said Mears, “and so it’s important that we allow the process to play out and we gather as much information and evidence as possible so we can fully develop what happened and then present that, not only to the independent prosecutor to make the decision, but also present that to the community to say, ‘This is what happened and this is how we reached the conclusion to take whatever action we deemed appropriate.’”

Mayor Joe Hogsett, a former U.S Attorney, indicated he has called for federal monitoring of the investigation into the Reed case and the fatal police action shooting of McHale Rose, 19, early Thursday morning, eight hours later and two miles away from 6200 North Michigan Road.

Taylor said investigators believe Rose made a false burglary-in-progress 911 call to lure officers to the Dogwood Glenn Apartments near 82nd Street and North Michigan Road where he fired on them with a rifle in an attempted ambush before officers fired back and killed the teenager.

In a prepared statement, Hogsett announced:

“Over two challenging days, Indianapolis has experienced tragic situations and the understandable frustrations of a community seeking answers. Although my thoughts continue to be with all those impacted by these mournful moments, I also recognize that the actions of city leaders will speak far louder than words at a time when our streets are filled with passionate voices seeking change.

While I continue to have confidence in Chief Randal Taylor and IMPD’s ability to carry out fair and thorough investigations, it is clear to me that more must be done to provide community confidence in the outcome of those processes. That is why this morning, I contacted the United States Attorney’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation and requested that they actively monitor the investigation of the two police action shootings that occurred this week.

Through this monitoring, in conjunction with an ongoing investigation by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, we reaffirm our commitment to a transparent criminal and civil review of these incidents and the conduct of those officers involved. Importantly, it is my hope that our city may also reaffirm its dedication to channeling the sadness and anger felt by so many into displays of peaceful protest.”

Mears said his independent prosecutor petition is limited to the Reed case and Hogsett’s request for undefined federal monitoring caught him by surprise.

“I’m not sure entirely what that means,” he said. “There’s only one captain of the ship so whoever the prosecutor is is going to be making the prosecutor decision. Whoever the detectives are and whoever the lead investigators are, they’re going to be making strategic decisions along the way. I’m not exactly sure what that monitoring means and how that’s going to impact the case.”

The last time an outside prosecutor was named to examine an IMPD Officer Involved Shooting involved the killing of fleeing motorist Aaron Bailey in 2017 who was shot after wrecking his car and failing to surrender as two Metro patrol officers thought he was reaching for a gun.

Even though Bailey was found to be unarmed, the independent prosecutor found the officers had reasonable fear for their lives as defined by the U.S. Supreme Court to justify their response and no criminal charges were filed.

IMPD Chief Bryan Roach attempted to fire the officers but the IMPD Merit Board reinstated the young patrolmen and the department revamped its officer training to include additional de-escalation techniques and implicit bias awareness.

The FBI concluded there were no civil rights violations in Bailey’s killing and the city reached a financial settlement with the Bailey family.

“My time on the merit board taught me to make sure you have all the facts before you determine what happened in your own mind, before you resolve on what happened,” said Pastor James Jackson of Fervent Prayer Church who served on the IMPD Merit Board from 2011-2015 reviewing department disciplinary action. “I always listened to all the facts, gather all the information I could and then took that information back to my colleagues because there’s always what you see in the media, what you see in the social media, and what you hear that you don’t always get every single detail until those details are made available during hearings.”

Pastor Jackson said community anxiety over the results of the Bailey investigation still fuels mistrust of the current police action shooting review system.

“I hear it all the time,” he said. “People are still very angry, still upset about that and here we have yet another police action shooting that has resulted in the death of a man.

“As a black man and a pastor, certainly just looking at it, you are angry, very concerned, this happens across America, but I have learned over time, and having that time on the merit board, that before you rush to judgment, you have to make sure you have all the facts.

“Even in this last shooting, there’s indication that there was a weapon found at the scene, so is that true or were the officers lying? Is there a spent shell casing from that gun? There was information in the media today that the young man had a gun and he was on Facebook with it in earlier days. I don’t know. This is just information that is coming out. So as a merit board member you have to look at all of that and process through that and make a decision.”

Reed was a discharged military veteran who was found driving a stolen car from Texas near downtown Indianapolis last summer and had an open warrant for failure to appear to face charges of making threats against IMPD officers.

He was also wounded in a shooting at Blackburn Terrace Apartments in January of 2019.

Metro police are trying to determine the origin of the gun that was discovered by his body Wednesday night.

“That young man actually grew up in our day care,” said Pastor Jackson. “I remember him. He was just a toddler and he was with us until he was about 13, so its terribly unfortunate that he ended up in that situation. And he was in other programs as well as the United States military and how does he end up in a situation like that?

“I wasn’t close up on his life to know what all his inputs were but there are a lot of young people in our community who are dealing with systematic racism, dealing with unemployment.”

On May 3, 2019, IMPD had investigated 44 homicides.

A year later, that total stood at 62 with at least three more killings, including the deaths of Reed and Rose, added to that tally.

In the last month a postal carrier, an IMPD policewoman and a 16-year-old girl from Marian were all murdered in Indianapolis, yet none of those killings resulted in the community outrage that manifested itself after the Reed homicide this week.

“It’s a different context when a police officer is involved in something like that,” said Pastor Jackson. “A lot of times these other incidents of violence happen in our community by people who have gotten in trouble or killed someone but the meta narrative in the black community in America is police action shootings, particularly where black people are concerned, so when it happens, it gets a lot of attention.

“You would hope that everybody in the community would come out and protest that and protest violence in general.”