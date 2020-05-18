Indiana 4-H fairs get approval for July; new date for Marion County Fair

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — County 4-H fairs can occur in July if certain guidelines are met, Purdue Extension announced.

Purdue Extension prohibited face-to-face meetings and events in response to COVID-19 restrictions through June 30.

“Purdue Extension will comply with all federal, state, and local regulations and public safety guidelines and will adhere to Purdue University policies for public health and safety,” said Jason Henderson, senior associate dean of the College of Agriculture and director of Purdue Extension. “The Back on Track plan provides guidelines which will be followed to ensure the safety of our 4-H’ers, families, and communities.”

County 4-H fairs may begin on July 4 if local health officials confirm the county has reached “stage five” in the Indiana Back on Track plan.

Fairs must adhere to social distancing guidelines, screen employees and volunteers daily, and follow industry best practices regarding disinfecting high traffic areas and offering hand sanitizer and cleaning stations to employees and guests.

In some cases, 4-H councils and extension boards may choose to virtualize their fair experience due to financial limitations, PPE availability or other locally determined restrictions.

Purdue Extension 4-H specialists have developed models for virtual 4-H fairs in preparation that some counties may not be able to adequately follow federal, state, and local guidelines.

“We want to make sure we are doing everything possible to protect our 4-H’ers, their families and the community,” said Casey Mull, assistant director of extension and 4-H youth development program leader. “All 4-H youth who want to exhibit this summer will be able to through virtual or face-to-face mechanisms.”

The 90th annual Marion County Fair is among the fairs postponed due to the coronavirus. The fair was originally supposed to take place from June 19 to 29. It will now be from July 4 to 12.