Indiana announces 2,494 new coronavirus cases, 43 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 2,494 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 43 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Monday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 11.5%, with a cumulative rate of 8.1% positive.

As of December 21, the ISDH County Metric map shows 68 in Orange and 24 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 2,866 total COVID-19 patients: 2,550 confirmed and 316 under investigation.

ISDH says 25.9% of ICU beds and 69.5% of ventilators are available across the state.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.

The Indiana Department of Health will offer free COVID-19 testing at the locations below on the following schedule this week: Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Carroll County

Boy Scout Building, Riley Park

101 Riley Rd. Delphi, IN

Dubois County

Huntingburg Event Center

110 E. 14th St. Huntingburg, IN

Ohio County

Church of Christ (gymnasium)

430 5th St. Rising Sun, IN

Warren County

Warren County Fairgrounds

408 SR 28 Williamsport, IN

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.