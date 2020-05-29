Indiana announces 521 new COVID-19 cases, 40 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 521 new positive coronavirus cases since Thursday at noon, bringing the state’s total to 33,558.

ISDH also announced an additional 40 confirmed deaths from COVID-19, bringing Indiana’s total to 1,946.

Marion County reported their totals as 9,616 cases and 571 deaths – the most in the state.

The new numbers show 248,713 people have been tested statewide with a rate of 13.5% positive.

ISDH is now reporting 164 total probable deaths. The agency said probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record.

The health department said deaths are reported based on when data is received, and could reflect a period of multiple days.

Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady. As of today, nearly 38 percent of ICU beds and nearly 83 percent of ventilators are available.

The state has yet to provide information on recoveries.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.

More from The Indiana State Department of Health:

Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing. Individuals without symptoms who are at high risk because they are over age 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, as well as those who are pregnant, live with a high-risk individual or are a member of a minority population that is at greater risk for severe illness, also are encouraged to get tested.

ISDH will host drive-thru testing clinics from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday of this week at the following locations:

Shelbyville High School – 2003 S. Miller Street, Shelbyville, IN 46176

Miller School (Hammond) – 6530 New Hampshire, Hammond, IN 46323

Ivy Tech Community College (Princeton) – 2431 S. Crabtree Drive, Princeton, IN 47670

Franklin County 4-H Fairgrounds – 7178 Blue Creek, Brookville, IN

To find additional testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.