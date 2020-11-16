Indiana announces 5,218 new coronavirus cases, 26 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 5,218 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 26 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Monday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 11.7%, with a cumulative rate of 6.7% positive.

As of November 8, the ISDH County Metric map shows five counties in Yellow, 78 in Orange and nine in Red.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate. Click here to learn more about the state’s color-coded county metrics map.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 2,768 total COVID-19 patients: 2,266 confirmed and 502 under investigation.

ISDH reports 26.2% of ICU beds and 75% of ventilators are available across the state.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.

ISDH will offer free drive-thru clinics at the following locations Tuesday-Saturday this week:

Lake County

St. Timothy Church

1600 W. 25th Ave., Gary

Clay County

Clay County Testing

911 Bonnie Geyne Miller Dr., Brazil

Spencer County

Spencer County Community Center

1101 E. CR 800 North, Chrisney

Jasper County

Kankakee Fire Station

12161 N. County Road 200 East, Wheatfield