Indiana announces 5,700 new coronavirus cases, 42 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 5,700 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 42 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Monday.

The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 13.8%, with a cumulative rate of 7.6% positive.

As of November 29, the ISDH County Metric map shows 1 county in Yellow, 75 in Orange and 16 in Red. The map is updated each Wednesday.

The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate.

The latest hospitalization numbers show 3,214 total COVID-19 patients: 2,804 confirmed and 410 under investigation.

ISDH says 22.1% of ICU beds and 70% of ventilators are available across the state.

For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.

The state department of health will offer free testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday this week at the following locations:

Jackson County

Jackson County Testing

207 N. Pine St. Seymour, IN

Morgan County

Morgan County Testing

1749 Hospital Dr. Martinsville, IN

Wabash County

Friends Church

3563 S. IN-13 Wabash, IN

To find other testing sites around the state, go to Coronavirus.In.Gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.