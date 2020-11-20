Indiana announces 6,912 new coronavirus cases, 63 additional deaths

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) reported 6,912 more positive coronavirus cases and announced 63 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths Friday.
The latest ISDH dashboard data indicates the state’s 7-day all-test positivity rate of 12.1%, with a cumulative rate of 6.9% positive.
As of November 15, the ISDH County Metric map shows 1 county in Yellow, 70 in Orange and 21 in Red.
The weekly score is determined by each county’s Weekly Cases Per 100,000 residents and its 7-Day All Test Positivity Rate. Click here to learn more about the state’s color-coded county metrics map.
The latest hospitalization numbers show 3,077 total COVID-19 patients: 2,552 confirmed and 525 under investigation.
ISDH reports 21.6% of ICU beds and 73% of ventilators are available across the state.
For complete statistics reported by ISDH, including total tests administered and demographic data, visit Coronavirus.In.Gov.
ISDH will offer free drive-thru clinics at the following locations Tuesday-Saturday this week:
Lake County
St. Timothy Church
1600 W. 25th Ave., Gary
Clay County
Clay County Testing
911 Bonnie Geyne Miller Dr., Brazil
Spencer County
Spencer County Community Center
1101 E. CR 800 North, Chrisney
Jasper County
Kankakee Fire Station
12161 N. County Road 200 East, Wheatfield