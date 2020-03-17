Indiana announces second coronavirus-related death—state jumps to 30 confirmed cases

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indiana now has its second confirmed coronavirus-related death. The patient is a Johnson County adult over age 60 who had been hospitalized. We don't have any other information about the person at this time because of privacy laws.
The first death was announced Monday. The patient was over age 60 with underlying medical conditions. The person was from Marion County and had not traveled abroad.
There are now 30 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Indiana. The new cases involve two residents each in Marion, Franklin, and Lake Counties. The Indiana State Department of Health announced the new cases Tuesday morning.
Lake and Franklin Counties did not have any confirmed cases before today.
We do not have any information about these new cases.
Here's a breakdown of the confirmed cases in the state by county.
Adams County: 1 case
Bartholomew County: 1 case
Boone County: 1 case
Floyd County: 1 case
Franklin County: 2 cases
Hamilton County: 1 case
Hendricks County: 3 cases
Howard County: 2 cases
Johnson County: 3 cases, 1 death
Lake County: 2 cases
LaPorte County: 1 case
Marion County: 9 cases, 1 death
Noble County: 1 case
St. Joseph County: 1 case
Wells County: 1 case
A total of 159 people have been tested for the coronavirus.
The ISDH is tracking cases daily on its website.