INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is speaking out against a new clean-air policy, calling it “unlawful” while warning against “California wokeism.”

AG Rokita filed a brief on Thursday asking a US appeals court to invalidate a part of a new Clean Air Act from the Environmental Protection Agency.

In a news release sent Friday, Rokita called the act unlawful and said that it “gives California more power than all other states to set emissions standards for vehicles.”

The Attorney General is arguing that the EPA gives special treatment to California which then drives up Hoosier vehicle costs.

“Elitists in the federal government care nothing about the constitutional principle of equal sovereignty for the states,” Rokita said. “Further, they seem totally unconcerned about the impact of their actions on everyday Americans. Well, I care deeply both about the Constitution and protecting Hoosiers. And that’s why we filed this action.”

Rokita said in the release that he is part of a 17-state coalition in filing the brief.

“Our national government is supposed to respect the distinct conditions and economies of all the individual states,” he said. “It is also supposed to respect the important national interests critical to America as a whole. Unfortunately, those controlling the levers of executive power in Washington seem much more interested in promoting a radical leftist agenda than putting America first.”