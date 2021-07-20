Indiana attorney general files lawsuit alleging mismanagement, poor living conditions at Indy apartments

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Attorney General’s Office filed a lawsuit involving a pair of Indianapolis apartment complexes, alleging that mismanagement led to poor living conditions for residents.

Aloft Mgt, LLC and Fox Lake AHF, Inc. are accused of “allowing the Fox Club and Lakeside Point apartment complexes in Indianapolis to fall into egregious disrepair, endangering the health and welfare of thousands of residents,” according to Attorney General Todd Rokita.

Aloft is the property manager of Lakeside Pointe apartments on the north side of Indianapolis. Fox Lake is a nonprofit corporation that owns Lakeside Pointe and Fox Club apartments on the south side.

Rokita is asking for a receiver to be appointed to take control of the property management companies’ finances. He’s also requesting the removal of the board of directors.

The move comes after a yearlong investigation from Rokita’s office uncovered “neglect and mismanagement” that led to fires, a lack of heat and air conditioning, water damage, mold, broken windows and other problems that resulted in poor living conditions.

“In this case, it is in part because of my office’s unique role governing nonprofit corporations that we are able to take this action today,” Rokita said in a statement. “The defendants’ pattern of unlawful conduct, including a failure to maintain even basic habitability standards, is not only unfair, but runs counter to Fox Lake’s stated purpose of providing low-income housing in the Indianapolis community.”

According to the Attorney General’s Office, Fox Lake has received more than 600 notices of violation from the Marion County Public Health Department since 2017. Last month, Fox Lake placed residents at risk of having their water shut off by failing to make a payment toward a $1 million bill to Citizens Energy Group.

The lawsuit said that Lakeside Pointe residents “report going days, weeks, and sometimes months without necessary repairs to heating systems and air conditioning units.”

From the lawsuit:

Fox Lake and Aloft have betrayed the trust of the residents at Lakeside Pointe, Fox Club, and the community by continuing to take rental payments and failing to deliver habitable living conditions. As such, the State brings this action under its authority in the Indiana Deceptive Consumer Sales Act, the Indiana Nonprofit Corporations Act, and the Indiana Home Loan Practices Act.

The lawsuit claims Fox Lake is unable to fulfill its purpose as a nonprofit providing housing for low-income residents. Fox Lake recently lost its charitable property tax exemption from Marion County, the Attorney General’s Office said.

The state also alleged that Aloft is engaging in real estate transactions without the license required by law and, along with Fox Lake, engaging in gross neglect of the maintenance of Lakeside Pointe “to the severe detriment of its residents.”