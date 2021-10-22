Indiana Avenue to close over the weekend ahead of cultural trail expansion

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works announced on Friday that the Indiana Avenue from Martin Luther King Jr. Street to Blackford Street will be closed starting Friday night.

The closure will last the weekend ahead of the construction of the expansion of the Indianapolis Cultural Trail. Access will be maintained throughout for local traffic navigating to the Madam Walker Legacy Center parking area via Indiana Avenue.

Drivers can also expect to see signs, construction materials and lane restrictions due to utility relocation in the weeks leading up to construction.

The contractor for the Cultural Trail expansion is anticipated to start in late 2021 and last approximately 18 months. The expansion will include the intersection of Indiana Avenue and 10th Street as well as South Street.

The segment will reopen on Sunday morning.