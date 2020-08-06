Indiana awarded funding to connect low-income Hoosiers with disabilities with housing

INDIANAPOLIS — A newly-awarded grant is helping support affordable rental housing in Indiana.

The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) announced a $7 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). The funding will help connect extremely low-income people with disabilities to accessible and affordable housing.

“This funding will allow us to better support and reach individuals with disabilities that are in need of safe, accessible and affordable housing,” said Jacob Sipe, Executive Director of IHCDA. “We are thankful for a wide variety of partners at the federal, state and local levels who will assist in connecting eligible individuals with available units.”

Using the grant funding, the IHCDA says it will provide rental subsidies to multifamily properties with units targeted specifically for use by extremely low-income people with disabilities. HUD says the total funding will support up to five years of rental assistance for approximately 2,400 units.

Indiana was one of four states to be awarded the maximum amount of funding.