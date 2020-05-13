Indiana Beach looking at June 2020 reopening with VIP party

MONTICELLO, Ind. — The countdown is on!

Indiana Beach announced an opening date for 2020. The park, now under new ownership, plans a VIP grand reopening event on June 26.

The amusement park’s website now has a countdown clock that says, “Countdown to Summer 2020 Fun.”

Space for the VIP party is “extremely” limited, organizers said. The VIP package includes two tickets to the event and the chance to see the park before anyone else. It will also feature live entertainment and music.

The only way to attend the VIP event is through the “Brick Paver Campaign.” Indiana Beach has more information here.

It’s quite the turnaround for the park, which announced in February that it would close permanently before a new owner stepped in.