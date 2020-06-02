Indiana Black Caucus says they haven’t heard from Gov. Holcomb despite his emphasis on collaboration

INDIANAPOLIS — During Monday’s press conference, Governor Holcomb, when asked why Black Hoosiers should have faith in lawmakers and his policies, answered in part, “Our collective conscience has been awaken to the point where we need to all have a list. And I will have—I do actually have, but I want to add to it obviously.”

FOX59’s Beairshelle Edmé requested the “list” of plans the governor discussed Monday evening from his office, but did not receive a response Monday.

Holcomb also talked about collaboration, but Monday night the Democratic leadership and a member of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus (IBLC) confirmed with FOX59 that Holcomb hasn’t talked with them.

State Senator Eddie Melton (D, District 3) says that’s part of the problem.

“We’ve moved past the time for making a list. We’re talking about that we as community have been facing for decades—issues of police brutality, of racism. We need a total reconstruction or re-design of the criminal justice system,” said the Democratic lawmaker representing Gary and the surrounding area.

State Senator Melton says something the governor can do now is create a task force to examine the criminal justice system in Indiana.

Long-term policy he recommended and the IBLC have considered previously include:

Statewide body cameras for officers and statewide reviews of use of deadly force policies

Comprehensive training for police

Special prosecutors for police misconduct or use of force investigations