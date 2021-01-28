Indiana Black Expo unveils new performing arts academy

INDIANAPOLIS — All of February, we’re honoring black history, and Thursday we got a behind-the-scenes look at Indiana Black Expo’s performing arts academy in Indianapolis.

When the pandemic delayed the start of a new group of students the academy used that lost time to create this state-of-the-art facility.

“This building became available, and we were at the time going through a strategic plan and talking about what we can do to really better serve the community,” said Indiana Black Expo President & CEO Tanya McKinzie.

For the past 51 years, IBE has served black communities in Indianapolis. Last year, it expanded its services with a move to a 45,000 square foot facility near 10th & Shortridge Road on the east side.

“The east side, when you look at African-Americans, which our mission is to be that voice and that vehicle for the social and economic advancement of African-Americans,” said McKinzie.

She says she’s been heading the efforts to gut and transform this location into the new state of the art performing arts academy.

“This is a hub for the community. This is a safe space for our youth to come in here and just be creative and be innovative and to really enjoy themselves, and it’s really therapeutic at the same time,” said McKinzie.

It has everything for any teenager or adult looking to advance and display their talents.

“We have production. So, we have state of the art music production studios, the classroom where they do a lot of engineering and editing, we have a dance studio,” said McKinizie.

There’s also a news studio, control room and opportunities for videography and photography. Soon the academy will have a multi-purpose room and a black box theatre just in time for summer and the students.

“Performing arts is a good way to reach youth where they are and with youth culture,” said McKinzie.

Not everyone has to be interested in performing arts. There’s also a YMCA next door they are planning to partner with. Regardless of what the student is passionate about, McKinzie says their goal is to provide them with a pathway to success.

“I know that if we invest in our youth and if we show them love, they can be as successful as they want to be, and that’s what this is about,” said McKinzie.

Right now, the academy is accepting applications for the next cohort, which will begin at the end of February. If you’d like to fill out an application, you can do so here.