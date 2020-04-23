Indiana Black Expo’s Summer Celebration, Circle City Classic canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana Black Expo announced on Thursday they are canceling all events with public gatherings in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That includes Summer Celebration events in July (the Free Concert, Exhibition Hall, 50th Anniversary Gala and All White Affair) and Circle City Classic events in late September.

While the current opinions of the health experts are that the virus is expected to peak in Indiana (as well as other states) by early May, followed by an anticipated trend of decreasing pandemic-related hospitalizations and deaths, there are other troubling health risk factors that must be considered as well. Despite the encouraging forecasts, we find ourselves no closer to a vaccine, we continue to be challenged by insufficient testing nationwide, and there are still many unknowns about the virus. Even more alarming is the impact of COVID-19 within the African American population nationwide. We are suffering disproportionately. Indiana Black Expo

IBE says they are still hoping to host some education and business conferences through virtual platforms, and they will announce more information in the near future.

IBE says they will hold their 50th anniversary celebration events next year.