Indiana BMV branches will allow walk-in customers starting June 15

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles will soon allow walk-in customers again.

The agency said walk-in service resumes at its branches starting June 15. Hoosiers will be able to complete all transactions with the exception of driving skills tests. The BMV said it was working on a timeline for the resumption of those tests.

Branches will still accept a limited number of appointments.

Most branches will return to a five-day schedule that runs from Tuesday through Saturday. Exceptions will be noted on the BMV’s website.

Don’t expect things to return completely to normal, however. Branches will still limit the number of people inside at once and follow social distancing measures.

BMV employees working directly with customers will be required to wear masks and customers are encouraged to wear masks as well. The BMV is also asking Hoosiers to complete transactions online when possible. Learn more here.