INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) wants to hear from you about the proposal to close the Nappanee BMV branch.

This location is located at 219 West Market Street in Nappanee, Indiana. This is in the heart of downtown Nappanee located near the police department and fire department.

If closed, the nearest BMV branch would be located in Goshen, Indiana. This is a little over 15 miles from Nappanee, a 23-minute drive.

On August 23, the BMV is hosting a public hearing about the proposal. Representatives will be on hand to hear public comments in favor or opposition to the proposed closure. The hearing will take place at 6 p.m. at the Nappanee Area Chamber of Commerce located at 302 W. Market St., Nappanee, IN 46550.

People can also submit written comments to bmvpublichearing@bmv.in.gov by 11:59 p.m. on August 23.