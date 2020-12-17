Indiana businesses hope for relief from potential COVID relief package

INDIANAPOLIS — As legislators in Washington, D.C. continue to negotiate a potential COVID-19 relief bill, small businesses in Indiana patiently wait for help.

“It would be huge for us now, and it was huge for us back in June and July,” answered Austin Howard, owner of Tappers Arcade Bar.

Tappers was able to get payment protection program loans from the government as part of the CARES Act funding. They missed out on the first round but made the second.

Legislators are negotiating a potential $908 billion bill that has a section earmarked for small businesses. Howard is hoping this latest bill has provisions to help smaller businesses get easier access to relief over larger businesses that may not need it necessarily.

“When you open it up to everybody, everyone is going to apply for it, it became free money for everybody,” explained Howard. “We were able to pay for rent for three months, and then we were able to pay our employees their salaries for a little while after that.”

Tappers had to shut down briefly during the pandemic, but is back up and running.

They have resorted to turning off every other game in their arcade to keep with social distancing and safety. To try to keep afloat, they have been selling their merchandise online to gaming fans who may not want to frequent the arcade bar because of the pandemic.

All of the games are free to play, and typically, the bar doesn’t enforce rules about players having to spend on drinks. Given all that has happened financially, it’s forced them to initiate a $5 minimum to play at the bar.

“That could be a soda, that could be non-alcoholic. We’ve got kombucha as well,” explained Howard, “We have a limited capacity as well. It’s important that everyone is a paying customer.”

“These events are always harder on smaller business because their pockets are not as deep, and these create fixed costs are harder for a smaller company to absorb,” explained Indiana University economics professor Eric Schansberg.

He believes any funding must go to those who need it most, including any potential stimulus checks. The handout was a key part of the last round of COVID relief, but has been added and removed from a potential bill several times.

“My job was unaffected, I shouldn’t have gotten that stimulus check,” said Schansberg.

While the relief bill may stimulate the economy, he believes any unnecessary spending could add to growing national debt.

“We don’t know if the next trillion is going to be the one that kills us,” said Schansberg.