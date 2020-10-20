Indiana clerk refuses to wear mask while administering polls during early voting

COVINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A county clerk in rural Indiana says she will not wear a mask while overseeing early voting despite the county’s surge of coronavirus cases and warnings from a state official.

The Lafayette Journal & Courier reports that Fountain County Clerk Paula Copenhaver says she will “not be part of the government overreach” and contends that social distancing and hand sanitizer is enough.

Secretary of State Connie Lawson says the election is “the time to be careful, not cavalier,” and that clerks needed to put public health before personal preference.