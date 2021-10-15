Indiana Comic Con makes anticipated return this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — After last year’s cancellation, Indiana Comic Con makes its return this year with over 500 vendors, each showing off their geeky wares.

Organizers expect a big crowd for the weekend, which will be as safe as possible with mask mandates and hand sanitizer stations across the convention center. The attendance will not only positively impact the convention, but the city of Indianapolis as well.

“Hotels will be filled I’m sure, we’ve got everyone coming into here. Restaurants around town will be filled because everyone has to eat,” said Jaimie Kautzmann, PR coordinator for Indiana Comic Con. “It’s definitely good for the economy but also good for the people, just to have that social interaction again and come to enjoy the things they want to enjoy because they haven’t had that in the past year.”

Many different speakers and actors will be available for meet and greets, as well as many other events and panels available to those coming during the weekend. The best way to stay up to date about the convention would be with the Indy Comic Con app, which has a schedule and provides updates regarding what’s happening.

Some of the actors that will be attending include William Shatner, Billy Boyd, Chandler Riggs and many others. Prices for photos and autographs are available on the convention’s website.

“We’re excited to be back,” Kautzmann said. It was really hard to cancel the show in 2020 but of course, we had to keep everyone safe, but we’re excited to be back, to bring it back to Indiana, we know how much everyone loves this show, loves coming together to just enjoy themselves, and we’re excited to go ahead and bring that this weekend.”

The convention will take place from noon to midnight on Friday, 10 a.m. to midnight on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. It’s located at 100 S. Capitol Avenue in Indianapolis.