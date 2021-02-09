Indiana committee passes optional pregnant worker accommodations

INDIANAPOLIS– A bill aimed at helping pregnant workers in Indiana is moving on at the Statehouse. However, several advocates for women say this bill doesn’t actually provide the protections needed for expecting Hoosier mothers.

“Women are forced to choose between the life of a child or being able to put food on the table,” said Eva Bell, Organizer for Hoosier Action.

Reports from the State Department of Health list Indiana near the bottom for infant and maternal mortality rates. So, everyone agrees a pregnancy accommodations bill is needed. The debate now focuses on whether House Bill 1309 solves the problem.

“1309 doesn’t cut it,” said Bell. “It creates more uncertainty and confusion for working women and businesses, we need to pass 1358, to keep families stable, healthy and secure.”

The 1309 proposal allows a pregnant employee to request an accommodation and requires the employer to respond in a reasonable time frame. However, it does not mandate the employer to grant the request.

House Bill 1358 requires Indiana companies provide reasonable accommodations for pregnant workers as long as it doesn’t cause undue hardship on the business.

“1358 is the model that other states have adopted,” said Bell.

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce said 1309 is a good compromise.

“We rise in support,” said Mike Ripley, Indiana Chamber’s Policy Vice President.

The Indianapolis Chamber of Commerce disagreed and wants a bill to list examples of reasonable accommodations.

“Like water, a stool, additional breaks to catch their breath, use of the restroom, things that don’t cost a lot of money,” said Indy Chamber Director of Policy Tim Brown.

The Indy Chamber said 1309 doesn’t provide clarity when it comes to what’s required in state and federal law.

Indiana University Law Professor for Employment Discrimination Deborah Widiss agreed.

“I think it will actually open up employers to more confusion and potentially more liability by making it even more confusing what their duties under federal law are,” said Widiss.

“I think the better solution, which 30 other states have done, is simply to state yes, pregnancy should be accommodated just like disabilities should be accommodated unless it’s an undue hardship on the employer. In the studies in states that have enacted this law, studies show litigation actually goes down rather than up under these laws.”

Ripley said the Indiana Chamber did not find 1309 confusing.

“It’s not that difficult, it’s clear we have a responsibility and we understand what that is,” said Ripley.

Some of the lawmakers who voted ‘yes’ in committee Tuesday said while 1309 may not be perfect this bill is a start.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has accommodations for pregnant workers on his agenda.

He said while he pushed for different language to become law in the last two sessions, he agrees this is a step forward.

House Bill 1309 passed committee 12-1.