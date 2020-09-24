Indiana counties issue burn bans in the face of dry weather

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Parts of Indiana are the driest in the Midwest over the past 30 days, prompting some counties to issue burn bans.

“What they are targeting is maybe someone burning slash brush, or burning fence rows, those kinds of things,” said Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Executive Director Shane Booker.

If you are planning a bonfire or camp fire, Booker encourages people to do so 25 feet from any building, and any brush burn to be 50 feet away. Dry wood is less likely to cause embers or sparks that could float away and cause a fire.

Booker suggests drivers refrain from throwing cigarette butts out of their window, and if they are pulling a boat or trailer, they should make sure the chains don’t touch the ground. The sparks could start a fire along the highway.

So far six counties have burn bans in effect: Daviess, Martin, Lawrence, Vermillion, Parke and Union.

“One small ember of a fire can actually lead to areas burning that you don’t want to burn,” said Booker.

The next chance of light rain isn’t expected until possibly Tuesday of next week.