Indiana counties issue travel alerts as winter storm hits Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier drivers are being asked to issue extreme caution or avoid the roads altogether as a winter storm threatens more than a foot of snow and heavy ice in some parts of Indiana.
Many counties have already issued travel alerts for the storm.
Under Indiana guidelines, there are three different types of travel alerts. Their rank in order of severity is travel advisory, watch, warning.
From Indiana Dept. of Homeland Security:
Advisory (Yellow): The lowest level of local travel advisory, means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation, and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas.
Watch (Orange): Means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.
Warning (Red): The highest level of local travel advisory, means that travel may be restricted to emergency management workers only.
This is what the state is reporting as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday
|Adams
|Normal
|2022-02-01 09:16
|Allen
|Watch
|2022-02-01 17:51
|Bartholomew
|Normal
|2021-02-15 04:50
|Benton
|Watch
|2022-02-02 08:06
|Blackford
|Normal
|2021-02-23 07:52
|Boone
|Normal
|2022-02-01 16:28
|Brown
|Normal
|2021-02-15 04:29
|Carroll
|Not Reporting
|2021-05-14 09:11
|Cass
|Normal
|2021-02-20 10:38
|Clark
|Normal
|2022-01-31 10:40
|Clay
|Normal
|2022-01-31 10:00
|Clinton
|Normal
|2021-02-15 07:47
|Crawford
|Normal
|2022-01-08 13:13
|Daviess
|Normal
|2022-01-04 11:46
|Dearborn
|Normal
|2022-01-29 11:31
|Decatur
|Normal
|2021-12-06 09:16
|Dekalb
|Watch
|2022-02-01 23:49
|Delaware
|Advisory
|2022-02-02 06:03
|Dubois
|Normal
|2021-02-19 02:24
|Elkhart
|Advisory
|2022-02-01 15:50
|Fayette
|Normal
|2021-03-01 11:43
|Floyd
|Normal
|2022-01-29 18:59
|Fountain
|Advisory
|2022-02-02 08:06
|Franklin
|Normal
|2022-01-29 13:26
|Fulton
|Watch
|2022-02-01 16:02
|Gibson
|Normal
|2022-01-07 15:09
|Grant
|Advisory
|2022-02-02 08:15
|Greene
|Normal
|2022-02-01 11:10
|Hamilton
|Watch
|2022-02-02 06:38
|Hancock
|Normal
|2022-01-29 10:19
|Harrison
|Normal
|2021-03-01 10:04
|Hendricks
|Normal
|2022-01-10 10:27
|Henry
|Normal
|2021-09-03 09:59
|Howard
|Advisory
|2022-02-02 07:23
|Huntington
|Normal
|2022-01-18 13:12
|Jackson
|Normal
|2022-02-01 09:24
|Jasper
|Advisory
|2022-01-14 11:04
|Jay
|Normal
|2022-01-05 14:04
|Jefferson
|Normal
|2022-02-02 07:18
|Jennings
|Normal
|2021-02-15 05:22
|Johnson
|Normal
|2021-03-08 05:58
|Knox
|Normal
|2022-02-02 07:56
|Kosciusko
|Advisory
|2022-02-02 07:07
|LaGrange
|Advisory
|2022-02-01 21:36
|Lake
|Watch
|2022-02-02 07:32
|LaPorte
|Advisory
|2022-02-01 22:46
|Lawrence
|Normal
|2021-03-17 02:25
|Madison
|Normal
|2021-12-10 23:24
|Marion
|Normal
|2022-02-02 07:30
|Marshall
|Watch
|2022-02-02 05:15
|Martin
|Normal
|2021-10-27 10:23
|Miami
|Normal
|2022-01-27 09:10
|Monroe
|Normal
|2022-01-30 10:17
|Montgomery
|Normal
|2022-02-01 11:47
|Morgan
|Normal
|2022-01-05 14:19
|Newton
|Watch
|2022-02-02 05:15
|Noble
|Watch
|2022-02-02 07:06
|Ohio
|Normal
|2022-01-30 13:32
|Orange
|Normal
|2021-02-15 03:57
|Owen
|Normal
|2022-01-30 11:32
|Parke
|Normal
|2022-02-02 08:51
|Perry
|Normal
|2022-02-01 12:49
|Pike
|Normal
|2021-07-26 08:14
|Porter
|Advisory
|2022-02-02 08:09
|Posey
|Normal
|2021-02-20 07:31
|Pulaski
|Advisory
|2022-02-01 14:49
|Putnam
|Normal
|2021-02-23 09:58
|Randolph
|Normal
|2021-09-22 09:26
|Ripley
|Normal
|2022-01-29 11:58
|Rush
|Normal
|2022-01-19 09:58
|Scott
|Normal
|2022-01-18 11:11
|Shelby
|Normal
|2021-02-24 09:47
|Spencer
|Normal
|2022-01-20 09:04
|St. Joseph
|Advisory
|2022-02-02 07:49
|Starke
|Advisory
|2022-02-02 00:27
|Steuben
|Normal
|2022-02-02 08:17
|Sullivan
|Normal
|2022-01-09 08:50
|Switzerland
|Normal
|2022-01-30 10:52
|Tippecanoe
|Normal
|2021-09-15 09:19
|Tipton
|Advisory
|2022-02-02 08:39
|Union
|Normal
|2022-02-02 08:15
|Vanderburgh
|Normal
|2021-12-01 08:53
|Vermillion
|Normal
|2022-02-02 08:43
|Vigo
|Normal
|2022-02-01 11:50
|Wabash
|Normal
|2022-01-28 16:38
|Warren
|Advisory
|2022-02-02 07:09
|Warrick
|Normal
|2021-02-22 03:05
|Washington
|Normal
|2021-12-10 22:23
|Wayne
|Normal
|2022-02-01 16:52
|Wells
|Advisory
|2022-02-02 08:04
|White
|Normal
|2022-02-01 11:09
|Whitley
|Advisory
|2022-02-02 08:49
Hoosiers can also check the map here.