Indiana hospitals report significant increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in last few weeks

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Hospital Associations report COVID-19 hospitalizations are up 300% since July 4, and they are concerned. Currently, 1,500 Hoosiers are in the hospital battling COVID19, which is half the level the state experienced at the height of the pandemic.

The IHA said there is currently room in the hospitals to care for patients, but they do not know how quickly that could change.

“We had hoped that what we would see would be smaller waves as we got past the big tsunami back in November and December, but this virus is different now and I think what we’re learning is it can spike very, very quickly,” Brian Tabor, IHA President, said. “And we’re seeing that in other parts of the country and very much starting to see it here in Indiana.”

Community Health Network said their COVID-19 hospitalizations quadrupled in the last four weeks. Less than 2% of hospitalized patients are vaccinated.

Between Riley Children’s hospital and their wing at Methodist, 11 children are hospitalized with COVID-19. In IU Health’s south-central region hospitals, 12 COVID-19 patients are in the ICU, all unvaccinated.

“Do it for yourself, but also consider getting vaccinated so that if you do contract COVID, you are so much more likely to be okay without needing that hospitalization and if you don’t need that hospitalization then you won’t be taking that bed, that resource away from somebody else,” Tabor said.

IU Health specialists said they are seeing half of the patients now at IU Methodist and University hospitals that they saw at the height of the pandemic.

“At the peak of the pandemic, we did not have widespread availability of something that is proven to prevent this from occurring, which are vaccines,” Dr. Nicolas Barros, Medical Director for Transplant and Infectious Diseases at IU Health, said.

Based on situations inside hospitals, doctors say the vaccine and mitigation skills we learned over the last year and a half will protect people best.

“In general, I would say the efficacy of vaccines is unquestionable,” Barros said. “Around the United States, well over 95% and pretty much every state that has available metrics, the cases are in unvaccinated patients.”