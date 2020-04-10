Indiana Department of Correction releases updated COVID-19 case numbers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Correction (IDOC) is reporting 33 staff members and 23 offenders have tested positive for the cornavirus as of Friday, April 10, 2020.

According to IDOC, a total of 33 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. The department said they do not release specific staff duty locations.

IDOC reported 23 offenders within six (of the total of 21 correctional facilities) have also tested positive for the virus.

1 at the Branchville Correctional Facility, 1 at the Heritage Trail Correctional Facility, 7 at the Indiana Women’s Prison, 9 at the Plainfield Correctional Facility, 1 at the Edinburgh Correctional Facility and 4 at the Westville Correctional Facility.

In a statement, IDOC said the department has and will continue to test staff and offenders in accordance with CDC guidelines.

From IDOC:

The IDOC Preparedness and Response Plan is being followed for any staff member or offender who test positive. As needed, symptomatic offenders are separated from other offenders. Movement of offenders is not released in accordance with security protocols for the safety of offenders and staff.