Indiana Department of Workforce Development answers unemployment questions

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - There are many hardworking Hoosiers who are unable to work right now due to the threat and spread of the Coronavirus. We have received many calls and emails with questions from employees about filing for unemployment along with eligibility.

Josh Richardson, Chief of Staff for the Indiana Department of Workforce Development answered questions directly related to filing on Friday. He is also urging people to file online instead of going to their offices.

The link to file is found here, www.in.gov/dwd. There are also many resources available on DWD's website regarding unemployment claims.

To be clear, the state's definition of unemployment may differ from your own.

"It may be a situation where they were working, they were happy with their employer, their employer was happy with them, but they've just found themselves in this situation where they are out of work due to the response of the health situation that we're in," Richardson explained. "A lot of times when they're filing claims, that can confuse them a little bit because they don't want to say that they were terminated or that they're unemployed. But, for us, an individual is unemployed when in a week, they have no work available to them and they earn no wages for services they provide in that week. In that case, they would report to us as being unemployed for that week."

Richardson said the state's system is set up to assess eligibility. He encourages people to read the questions carefully and answer as honestly as possible.

WorkOne Indy is also available to help people through job seeker assistance. Their number 317-798-0335 or you can email questions@workoneindy.com. There are also job searching tools on their website, workoneindy.com.