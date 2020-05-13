Indiana economists, lawmakers discuss pros and cons of newly proposed $3 trillion stimulus bill

INDIANAPOLIS — The debate continues in Congress over a new $3 trillion stimulus package proposed by Democrats.

The so called HEROES Act could go up for a vote in the House by the end of the week, but one local finance professor fears some of the solutions being proposed by Congress could actually do more harm than good.

“In looking at the details of the stimulus package, I’m concerned it’s going to do serious harm to the economy,” said UIndy finance professor Matt Will. “The first round was definitely necessary, but we basically just threw money at the problem.”

Cutting checks of $1,200 to taxpayers proved popular in March, but Will doubts a second payment would truly benefit the economy.

“Getting a check is very popular. People like free things, so it’ll probably be popular even if it’s not good policy or economics,” said Will.

Will also believes an extension of expanded unemployment benefits to the end of the year would be bad policy for the same reason.

“It’s not a good thing economically to incentivize people not to work,” said Will. “The proposal says we want to pay you not to work through the end of the year. That’s not a good idea because there are segments of the economy that need labor right now.”

Not surprisingly, congressional Republicans and Democrats disagree on the merits of another stimulus bill, with Republicans calling for a narrow focus.

“I don’t think it’s going to fly unless it’s tailored down,” said Sen. Mike Braun, R-Indiana.

“It’s a very strong bill that gets substantial help to the folks who need it most and it provides greater security for all,” said Rep. Andre Carson, D-Indiana.

“I think everybody came together on round one and now it’s going to get political and that’s unfortunate. It should be based on data and what the economy needs,” said Will.

For his part, Will believes assisting cities and states to offset losses in tax revenues and helping businesses rehire employees when they safely reopen would be better than direct payments to all Americans.

“We do need another round, but the method needs to be strategic and surgical and we need to make sure it benefits the economy rather than hurts the economy,” he said.

Senate Republicans have said the bill as proposed will be dead on arrival but agree there may be parts worth salvaging.