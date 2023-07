INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever will pay homage to the rich history of Indiana University women’s basketball at their upcoming game with IU Hat Night!

The Fever will play versus the Seattle Storm on Sunday, July 30 at 4 p.m. inside of Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis.

All attendees will receive a hat co-branded with Fever and IU logos with their ticket purchase.

