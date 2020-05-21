Indiana gyms to re-open Friday

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — With Indiana appearing to be ahead of schedule, Governor Eric Holcomb announced that on Friday the state will dive into Stage 3 of his plans to re-open Indiana. This means that gyms will be able to open to their members.

Facilities will need to maintain social distancing and limit their capacities. Class-based fitness centers believe they have an advantage over traditional gyms because they can space out their members and reduce class sizes easier.

“We can clean it quickly in between each and every use,” explains Jake Schreiner, Studio Manager at Class UFC Gym Noble West in Noblesville, “Unlike a big box gym, there is no way to rearrange certain machines to keep them far from each other. You might have to shut down certain machines altogether.”

Schreiner has been doing free virtual classes from his gym to keep their members in shape. He is happy to see them come back; however, they are letting members keep their accounts frozen until they feel safe enough to come back.

He says their classes will be smaller, and members must preregister, so they can keep up with contact tracing should a member fall ill to the coronavirus. Their company has hired a medical-grade cleaning company to come in once a week and sanitize the whole facility.

“No one wants to go to a dirty gym,” says Schreiner, “We will be keeping coaches by the door, so they can guide people when they come in. A lot of our stuff in our gym is set up three feet apart anyway, so we are just cutting out the middle on everything.”

While some gyms will be opening Friday, Class UFC Gym Noble West is choosing to open their doors on Sunday.