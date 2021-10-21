Indiana healthcare providers part of $40 million awarded from FCC’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. is recalling its Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets after an analysis revealed that certain API batches contained the impurity N-nitrosoirbesartan at higher-than-allowed levels. (Adam Berry/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Federal Communications Commission approved an additional 71 applications on Thursday for funding commitments totaling $40,468,845 for Round 2 of its COVID-19 Telehealth Program. This is the FCC’s third funding announcement of approved Round 2 applications bringing the total to approximately $123.6 million awarded to health care providers in each state, territory, and the District of Columbia.

In Indiana, the locations awarded funds were as follows:

Indiana University Health , awarded $908,061 to purchase connected monitoring kits, laptops and tablets to provide remote treatment to patients with chronic conditions.

, awarded $908,061 to purchase connected monitoring kits, laptops and tablets to provide remote treatment to patients with chronic conditions. Marion County Public Health Department, awarded $299,799 to improve its existing COVID-19 testing stations and vaccination sites with laptops, tablets, monitors and web cameras, enabling it to maintain required records on testing and vaccinations, provide data for the epidemiology department and to the state’s COVID-19 taskforce, and facilitate record-keeping and patient communications.

“Advances in telehealth continue to help bridge the gap in health care for our most vulnerable populations and keep Americans connected with their doctors, nurses, and health care providers in the face of the pandemic,” said FCC Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel in a press release. “With today’s announcement, the FCC has approved more than $123 million in applications for Round 2 of its COVID-19 Telehealth Program—nearly half of the amount allotted in the 2021 Consolidated Appropriations Act. We remain committed to helping facilitate even more innovative health care efforts in every corner of our country.”