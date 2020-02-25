Indiana High School Esports Network to partner with the Indiana National Guard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — ESports is rapidly growing in Indiana from the pro ranks to high schools.

It's even grabbing the attention of our military.

This season, the Indiana High School Esports Network (IHSEN) will partner with the Indiana National Guard.

“It's going to help us marketing wise. They are going to spread the word of what we are doing to other schools when they are out and about,” explains IHSEN Co-Founder John Robertson. “Kind of like the NFL protects the shield, we want to protect our brand because we know some stakeholders aren’t sold on it yet like some parents aren’t sold on it."

In just their second season, IHSEN has nearly tripled in size to 44 teams. The National Guard sees this as an invaluable recruitment opportunity, adding that these kids are learning in-game skills that translate to some of their occupational specialties. Particularly the technology fields like UAV drone flying or robotics.

“As technology advances in the civilian world, it advances just as fast in the military world," says Sgt. Steven Smith with Indiana National Guard. “Search and rescue missions where [robots] are equipped with cameras to go in places where personnel or dogs can’t fit.”

The National Guard also partners with the Pacers NBA 2K team. They asked IHSEN students to call in some picks for the team during their NBA 2K draft this past weekend.