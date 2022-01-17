Indiana Historical Society hosting free programs in honor of MLK Jr. Day

INDIANAPOLIS — In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Indiana Historical Society has planned a day full of free programs and events to bring knowledge to the city about Dr. King’s legacy. Bethany Hrachovec, the Director of Education and Engagement for IHS, joins the show to talk about the event. For more information visit indianahistory.org. The schedule for the day is as follows:

SCHEDULE OF THE DAY

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center

450 W. Ohio St.

Visitors can participate in arts and crafts projects for the whole family and explore the Indiana Experience.

Theater Schedule

11 a.m. – Children’s Book reading

1 p.m. – The Making of the Dr. King Holiday: Indiana’s Rep. Katie Hall Leads the Charge

2 p.m. – Musical Performance by Thomas & The Situation

3 p.m. – Community Conversation with GANGGANG