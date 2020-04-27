Indiana hospital slowly reopen operating rooms

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The last time Indiana hospitals were authorized to perform most elective surgeries was before St. Patrick’s Day some six weeks ago as operating rooms for the most part went dark when Governor Eric Holcomb told medical care providers to hunker down in advance of the coronavirus wave that was about to wash across Indiana.

Immediately, elective surgery fell off between 80-90% at Central Indiana’s largest hospitals, but now that it’s apparent that the state’s health care system will weather the COVID-19 surge with enough ICU beds, ventilators, medicine and staff, the governor has eased restrictions on curtailing elective surgery.

“We actually started calling people last week and we started doing surgery this morning,” said Dr. David Dunkle, President & CEO of Johnson Memorial Hospital in Franklin. “Its amazing how many people have tried to put things off during this time.”

While operating rooms stay opened for emergency surgery, the myriad of elective surgeries to resolve essential but less critical medical problems were put on hold.

“Just an incredible wide variety from oncology to orthopedics to fertility, neurosurgery, you name it,” said Dr. Shekar Narayanan, Physician Executive for Surgical Specialty for the Community Health Network. “There really wasn’t any specialty we weren’t doing, a lot of general surgery in terms of gall bladders, women needing hysterectomies, all those elective type of procedures.”

At Franciscan Health there is a backlog of 600 patients who at one time were lined up ready to go under the knife and are now being rescheduled for surgery.

“We also have to make certain we have enough beds to put patients in,” said Marci Bennett, Director Patient Services. “We have appropriate staffing with those people who have been deployed and we have to get them back.

“Starting next Monday, we will open up a couple more rooms than what we’ve been running and adding on some more of the cases such as some of the higher risk cases who have been waiting. They weren’t urgent or emergent, but they may have had cancers that now that they’ve been waiting for about 30 days, and we need to get on other patients with some higher risk like vascular patients, heart patients that need like valve surgery – those type of things that could cause some long term effects if we don’t get them done.”

Before the coronavirus pandemic, hospital operating rooms typically ran 12-hour schedules, five days a week.

It may be mid-summer before that schedule is attained amid ongoing concerns about a secondary outbreak of coronavirus.

“Our plan is to test all patients 72 hours before they come in for their surgery,” said Marci Bennett. “We’ve set up a plan on calling all of those patients and getting that in place to make sure we have the COVID testing.”

“We are definitely looking at self-quarantining many of these ten days prior just to be safe,” said Dr. Narayanan, “and obviously testing is evolving and we’ll continue to test as we can.”