Indiana hospitals celebrate first babies born in 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — As people around the world celebrated the New Year, many parents are celebrating the birth of their children. So far in Indiana, six different hospitals have announced a baby born on the first day of 2022.

We at FOX59 send well wishes to the babies and speedy recovery for the mothers.

The babies are listed in order of birth time.

Franciscan Health — Atticus Eggers was born at the stroke of midnight to Alisha and Drew Eggers of Trafalgar. He is 6 pounds 10.5 ounces and 20 inches long.

Ascension St. Vincent Women’s Hospital — Arjun was born at 12:20 a.m. to parents Nancy Pandiyan and Muthu Subramanian. He was 5 pounds 7 ounces and 18.9 inches long. The family lives in Carmel and is Nancy’s first baby — who was originally due January 4. Mom and baby are doing well.

Arjun with his parents, Nancy and Muthu.

IU Health Bloomington — Eiji Tyler Kojaku was born at 1:14 a.m. to parents Momoko and Sadamori Kojaku of Bloomington. He is 8 pounds 8 ounces and 20 inches long.

Eiji with his parents, Momoko and Sadamori.

Eskenazi Health — Director Todd Harper confirmed their first baby of the year, a boy, was born at 1:45 a.m. and will provide additional information soon.

Community Health Network — Luke Fulkman, 2 a.m., 8.4 lbs and 21 inches long. His parents, Elizabeth and David Fulkman, had taken their sons to dinner for New Year’s Eve, and Luke decided it was time to join the party (his original due date was January 4). Born at Community South Hospital in Greenwood, all went well.

Luke with his parents, Elizabeth and David.

Riley Maternity Tower — Zaire Keith was born at 3:30 a.m. to Imani Keith and Robert Tucker of Indianapolis. He was 5 pounds 3 ounces and is 17.5 inches long. He is Imani and Robert’s first child.

Zaire with his parents, Imani and Robert.

This story will be updated as more information is released.